Randolph Spiteri remains listed on the government directory as head of administration and operations at Corradino Correctional Facility and continues to use a prison car, despite the public being told he has been removed from the role.

In a news conference last May, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that a high-ranking prison official had been moved from his leadership position at the prison and stationed to another unit within the ministry.

Although Camilleri never mentioned the official by name, it is understood he was referring to Spiteri.

The reason for the purported transfer of Spiteri, second-in-command to former hardline prison director Alex Dalli, was never explained.

More than three months later, however, Spiteri remains listed on the government’s database system as the prison’s second-in-command and still makes use of his prison car – a white Hyundai i20 – which sources say is complete with flashlights, a beacon and also a siren.

Spiteri has not reported to work in prison since May and it is unclear what his new job in the ministry is and whether he reports there.

Times of Malta has seen Spiteri’s name in the government directory, where a designation next to his name reads Head (Administration and Operations) of the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) and is accompanied by the prison address and the prison control room telephone number.

The government car was parked in Spiteri’s neighbourhood on Monday morning at 10am in a reserved parking spot, marked with a sign reading “Reserved for CSA Vehicle”.

Following May’s news conference, the prison authorities committed to issuing a public call for Spiteri’s job but it has never been advertised.

When contacted, Spiteri declined to comment, insisting that questions should be directed to the permanent secretary within the home affairs ministry.

Former Armed Forces of Malta officer Daren Micallef has unofficially taken over Spiteri’s role.

Spiteri was a close confidant of Dalli during a controversial period in prison history that saw 14 inmates die in three years.

Spiteri had denied being placed on forced leave.

He took the job as prison’s second-in-command when Dalli was appointed director in 2018. Dalli left his post last December after an inquiry into the prison’s unorthodox methods of discipline called for a major overhaul of the system.

Dalli was replaced by the current prison director, Robert Brincau, but Spiteri stayed on, despite internal complaints that he was “also part of the problem”.

When rumours first emerged that Spiteri was out of his job on forced leave, he insisted he was simply taking vacation leave.

But there remained little room for doubt a few days later, when he did not show up at the annual graduation of new prison guards recruits.

In answer to questions, the home affairs ministry said: “Mr Spiteri does not work at CCF any more as already explained.

“He is now responding to the civil service of MHSR. A new call will be issued in due course at CSA following ongoing internal discussions on a new HR structure for CSA.”