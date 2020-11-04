The man who allegedly pulled the trigger in a Sliema double murder earlier this year hatched a plan to try and escape from prison but was found out by guards.

Sources said that Daniel Muka was found planning to escape from Corradino Correctional Facility last month.

Details of his plan and how far along he was when he was found out were not immediately available, however, sources said Muka had been caught in possession of several illicit items.

Muka, 25 from Albania, is one of the men accused of killing Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski at their Sliema home on August 18.

When he was arrested in connection with the shocking double murder of the Sliema couple, Muka was already a suspect in an audacious jewellery heist and the attempted murder of two policeman.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.