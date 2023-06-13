A former prison officer accused of having involuntarily caused a prisoner's death was given a medal for long and efficient service on Monday evening.

Anabelle Cauchi was among a cohort of prison officers selected for the award and posed for a group photo of the 72 recipients alongside Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

She will now be struck off the official medals list after the Home Affairs Ministry discovered that she is facing criminal charges.

The ministry announced the medal award ceremony on Tuesday morning but later issued a statement acknowledging the gaffe.

"The minister immediately ordered the CEO of the Correctional Services Agency to remove her name from the list due to be published in the Government Gazette and her nomination is to be suspended pending the court proceedings," the ministry said.

RELATED STORIES ‘They drove my daughter to insanity in prison’

The minister has now ordered a review of the processes used to determine who is awarded such medals, the statement said.

According to the law, recipients of long and efficient service medals must demonstrate "irreproachable character and conduct" throughout their time in a disciplined corp.

The law also stipulates that commanding officers "shall recommend only those who have proved themselves in every way worthy of this distinction during the whole of their service."

Charged over prisoner's death by suicide

Cauchi, who has since retired from the Correctional Services Agency, was charged in 2021 with the involuntary homicide of Kim Borg Virtu.

Borg Virtu died by suicide while being detained at Corradino Correctional Facility. She was 29 years old.

A magisterial inquiry into her death concluded that Cauchi and another prison officer, Alison Vassallo, should be criminally prosecuted for involuntary homicide and committing a crime which they were duty-bound to prevent.

A lawyer representing the Borg Virtu family, Rachel Tua, told Times of Malta that the ministry gaffe was very hurtful.

“It’s very unfair. I get that she’s innocent until proven guilty, but just imagine how Kim’s family must be feeling at this moment," Tua said.

Cauchi receiving a medal in 2019 from then-Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia. Photo: DOI

Cauchi had already received a similar medal in recognition of her work at the Correctional Services Agency in 2019, before she faced criminal proceedings.

During Monday evening's ceremony, 44 officers received a medal for 18 years of service, 51 received a medal and clasp for 25 years of service and six got a medal and clasp for 30 years of service.

The medals were handed out by the minister, Byron Camilleri. Prison agency CEO Christopher Siegersma was also present.

Times of Malta has sent questions about procedures used to determine medal recipients to the Home Affairs Ministry.