A man who took over his ex-girlfriend’s Facebook profile and used it to send threats to her and her mother has been placed on probation for three years.

Omar Djelassi’s threats were so serious that the AFM dispatched its bomb disposal unit to check his former mother-in-law’s vehicle, after Djelassi warned her that she should not “put the children in the car tomorrow.”

In another message, Djelassi wrote to her: “You won’t even know what happened, because I’ll open your head like a Bible. And don’t collect the children from school because I will have no mercy.”

His former mother-in-law also recounted how he would send her messages commenting on what she was wearing or her new car, or sending her photos of herself that day, causing her to fear for her safety and that of her family.

The accused sent the messages over a handful of days in January 2021, after he and his ex-girlfriend split up after a two-year relationship. The couple have a young child, a court heard.

Djelassi denied having sent any messages and insisted he did not own a mobile phone or SIM card. But police investigations revealed that the profiles used to send the threatening messages – first one that belonged to his ex, and later from another, new profile – were all linked to the accused.

One of the profiles was linked to Djelassi’s email address and both profiles had been accessed from an IP address linked to the accused’s residence.

Djelassi told police he was struggling to overcome a drug problem. A social inquiry report ordered by the court noted that he was undergoing a drug rehabilitation program and also working with a psychologist to tackle anger management issues. A social worker said that Djelassi has changed considerably as a result.

A court concluded that he was guilty of having harassed his ex and her family, causing them to fear injury and of misusing an electronic network for threats.

The messages contained "very serious [threats], often death threats," the court said.

It noted that Djelassi was a recidivist, meaning he could not be given a suspended sentence.

However, the court, presided by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, said it believed that he would be best served if placed on probation and observed by a probation officer.

“This is a one-off opportunity, and if you do not make the most of this golden opportunity you will have the face the consequences,” the magistrate warned the accused as she placed him on probation for three years.

The court also imposed a three-year protection order in favour of his ex-girlfriend and her family.

Inspectors Darren Buhagiar and Clayton Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented the accused.