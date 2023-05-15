A man whose temper flared over a property issue with his ex, threatened to "cut her throat" and "do to her as they did to Bernice," a court heard on Monday.

The threats had been ongoing but matters escalated when last Thursday the 34-year old delivery man returned to the home he had previously shared with his former partner to collect some personal belongings.

On May 13 the woman turned up at the domestic violence unit to file a report.

She said that his attitude had changed ever since he began to consume alcohol.

The man became aggressive, breaking things that could not be easily detached from the property that belonged to both.

He would also threaten to "kill her and cut her throat. "

He would tell his ex, "I'll do to you as they did to Bernice. "

Faced with that report, police acted fast, obtaining an arrest warrant against the suspect.

On Monday the man, whose name is being witheld to safeguard the identity of the victim, admitted to using violence, including moral or psychological violence, against the victim, insulting and threatening her.

After consulting his lawyer, the accused pleaded guilty and confirmed his plea after granted time to reconsider.

Social workers had assessed the case as medium risk.

His lawyer Jason Grima argued that the argument had broken out when the man went to collect some belongings and found the doors locked.

Prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef countered that the doors were not locked. The accused had an alcohol problem. His ex had accompanied him to Sedqa and even a psychiatrist. But he refused the pills prescribed or took them with alcohol. The man's attitude had changed ever since he began to take alcohol.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras explained to the accused that there were other ways to tackle any issues but certainly not by resorting to violence.

The court also warned that jail was a possible punishment in this case. It did not wish to regret giving the accused a chance.

His lawyer said that the couple's relationship was over.

All they needed to sort out was their common property so that both could continue along their separate ways.

After hearing submissions and in light of the man's "not alarming criminal record," the fact that he had cooperated, and also because the prosecution did not insist on an effective jail term, the court placed him on probation for two and a half years.

The accused was also placed under a restraining order for the same term and warned not to approach or communicate victim in any manner.