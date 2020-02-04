People shocked and outraged at the death of Chantelle Chetcuti – who was repeatedly stabbed by her partner on Sunday – have been changing their profile photos on Facebook in a show of solidarity.

The profile image is of a bloodstain on a white background, in the shape of the universal symbol for female, which is a circle with a cross on the lower half.

Leading the campaign is the popular Facebook Group ‘Women for Women’. One of its administrators, Jelena Bezzina says she and her fellow organisers work closely with the Women’s Rights Federation.

“We chose to change our profile pictures to express our outrage at the violent murder of yet another woman at the hands of a man in her life. This week we will be using a profile picture with the hashtags #endfemicide #onetoomany #protectwomenandgirls #endpatriarchy. We are inviting everyone to do so.”

The online movement began just hours after the news broke that the mother-of-two from Zabbar, had died from the five stab wounds she had received in the head on Sunday. Her partner has since been arrested.

Stephanie Falzon, Chair of emPOWer – a group made up of several female-focused orgatisations – is calling for justice. “Femicide needs to be put on the Government's Agenda and to be taken seriously. Everyone asks, 'Why doesn’t she leave him?' Well this is why. It is more dangerous to leave than to stay. And the institutions, that should have been there to protect her, let her down. And another thing that should be addressed is the way the police should be trained in these affairs. Some media outlets are saying it is a crime of passion. This is murder, this is femicide, by calling it a Crime of Passion we are already minimizing the seriousness of this affair.”

As well as changing their profile photos, both women and men have been reacting with shock, disgust and outrage at what happened.

Among them was Lara Azzopardi, who says she has no connection to the victim or her family, but felt the need to post about what had happened.

"Today Malta woke up to the sad news that another woman, mother of two children succumbed to the multiple stab wounds inflicted on her by her long-time partner. In another words, another femicide. I wish I could live to see the day when murderers of this kind get the punishment they really deserve. I urge all of my followers, males and females to change your profile pictures to the photo attached below for a week, with the hashtags #endfemicide #protectwomenandgirls #onetoomany #endpatriarchy"

It’s hoped that the campaign will highlight the ongoing issue of violence against women in Malta, as well as encourage anyone who might be experiencing intimating, threatening or violent behavior by a partner to come forward and seek help.

Ms Bezzina says the ‘Women to Women’ group has become a safe space for people who are in trouble to get advice. “We get a constant number of requests from women throughout the year and we encourage them to leave their situation and direct them to the right places where they can be helped, both legally and also physically like the existing shelters.”