Two marches and a concert will headline EuroPride in September, as part of a week of activities that will also include art exhibitions and fashion shows.

The Gozo pride march will be held for the second time on September 9, while the main EuroPride march in Valletta will be on September 16, followed by a EuroPride concert on the same day.

While the two marches are free of charge, the EuroPride concert is not and tickets are required.

Europride artistic director Toni Attard told a news conference the 10 days between September 7 and 17 will seek to “create an artistic environment that focuses on works created by members of the queer community and allies”.

Works and projects that will discuss different aspects of queer culture that includes radical and activist art but also popular and entertaining art, he said.

The launching of the event programme on Valentine's Day, was described by Equality parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg as “symbolic”.

“It is symbolic that this day was chosen because we want a society of love where we cherish each other irrelevant what the personal choices of the individual are,” she said.

Describing EuroPride as “a historic and unprecedented moment” Buttigieg said that 10 years ago the Maltese were denied basic civil liberties but Malta is now a world leader.

“We do not only want a week of celebrations but also a meaningful Europride,” she said.

An LGBT conference and a human rights conference are also on the EuroPride schedule.

Malta won the bid to host EuroPride 2023 three years ago, through local NGO Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC).

The central theme for EuroPride Valletta 2023 is "Equality from the heart".

“We are deeply grateful and humbled by the show of support. We will work tirelessly with all stakeholders to deliver an experience of love and growth for our LGBTIQ+ community and allies in Malta and beyond our shores,” ARC had said in 2020.

Singer Aidan gave a short performance at the unveiling of the progrmme..

Eurovision stalwarts Matt BLXCK, Ian, and Glenn Vella also performed in front of those present for the event, held in Valletta.

Vella, who represented Malta at the Eurovision in 2011 said he remembers pride 18 years ago when it was just a few people.

Because of efforts from policymakers and activists, it has now grown to be much bigger, he said.

“After 18 years in love, I was able to get married,” he said.