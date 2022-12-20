Leading anti-abortion activist Miriam Sciberras has filed a police report alleging vandalism to her clinic’s door.

The pro-life campaigner posted photos of a cracked glass door to her Facebook page, saying it had been wilfully broken and that she has filed a report with the police about it.

Sciberras linked the damage to her anti-abortion campaigning, saying the vandal “does not like that I am defending voiceless babies.”

“All I have done is to work and speak to try and give these unborn babies a voice,” Sciberras, a dentist who works out of a clinic in Żabbar, wrote.

She said the vandalism would not deter her from her campaigning. “I will not remain silent!” she told her followers.

Sciberras’ report of damage comes one day after two Labour MPs, Rebecca Buttigieg and Randolph Debattista, received anonymous handwritten letters calling them disparaging names and accusing them of being “baby killers”.

The government is currently pushing to reform Malta’s blanket ban on abortion, to allow pregnancy terminations in cases when a woman’s life or health are in “grave jeopardy”.

Campaigners like Sciberras say the amendments are too vaguely worded and are intended to introduce abortion by stealth. Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday that while the government is willing to review wording to make the amendment clearer, the intent to protect women whose life or health is in danger will not be altered.