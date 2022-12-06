The Life Network Foundation, the main organiser of last Sunday's anti-abortion protest, has written to the prime minister seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the bill on the termination of pregnancies, currently before parliament.

The bill provides that doctors who perform medical interventions when a woman's life or health are at risk will not be liable for criminal action if a pregnancy is terminated.

The Life Network Foundation, along with Doctors for Life and I See Life said they were seeking to meet Robert Abela to formally present their position.

In a letter to the prime minister they insisted that the bill opens the door for the introduction of abortion in Malta.

"If the government's amendment (to the criminal code) becomes law, abortion would be allowed for whatever reason on the pretext that the pregnancy could seriously affect the woman's health which, as confirmed by the deputy prime minister in parliament, could also mean mental health" the alliance said.

It observed that the prime minister had previously declared he was against abortion and his ruling party did not have an electoral mandate to introduce abortion.

The alliance therefore asked the prime minister to consider the amendments proposed by various experts and to accept their request for a meeting.