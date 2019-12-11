The Environment Authority has issued a conservation order to protect a site at Mensija, San Gwann, days before the Planning Authority is due to consider an application for a large residential development there.

The site has been designated a Special Area of Geological Importance due to natural features that include flora, fauna, natural habitats and unique cave structures that form part of the historic Mensija Chapel. The area also includes Torri ta’ Lanzun, one of the last examples of a fortified farmhouse in Malta. Both the farmhouse and the chapel are Grade 1 cultural heritage sites located barely 50 metres away from the proposed development.

Developers have applied for permission to build a complex of 39 luxury apartments and pools over five floors.

The site is within the development zone but is located along a ridge overlooking Wied Għomor, a scheduled area of ecological importance.

The application is being objected to by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the Church, NGOs and neighbours.

Times of Malta had reported in July that more than 250 objections had been filed.

The Environment Authority said the main area of concern is the stability of a series of caves that lie just beneath the ridge over which the site of the proposed development extends.

"Planned excavation close to these caves could lead to structural damage and the collapse of the historic Mensija Chapel that continues to host people from the community for daily Mass, as well as the overlying private dwellings, putting people’s life at risk. Due to the extent of the caves, concerns have also been raised regarding potential structural damage to Torri Ta’ Lanzun," the ERA said.

It also warned that the proposed development can damage the steep slope of the natural sinkhole, one of only a few in Malta.

The height of the proposed development will also have a negative impact through shading on some 30 protected carob trees which are more than 100 years old.

"The visual impact of this proposed development, which can be compared to building a large hotel in a small community – apart from towering over all the other neighbouring buildings - will be a massive eyesore from afar. Furthermore, it will create a negative impact on the streetscape, especially through an oppressive side wall towering over this historical hamlet and engulfing the Grade 1 scheduled and protected sites of the Mensija Chapel and Torri Ta’ Lanzun that have been around for well over 300 years, hence ruining one of the last surviving historic hamlets in Malta," the authority said.

The Planning Authority is due to consider the planning application on Monday.