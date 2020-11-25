Proposals to regulate zoos would still allow for the breeding of wild animals in captivity and allow zoo owners to profit off animals' suffering, a coalition of 18 NGOs have argued.

The proposed zoo regulations were published by the Agriculture Ministry earlier this month and are open to consultation until December 7.

Chief among critics of the proposals is the Real Animal Rights Foundation, which on Wednesday issued a statement backed by 17 other NGOs in which it warned that the proposals would do nothing to stop the profiteering from the sale and show of animals.

The coalition of NGOs noted that apart from allowing the breeding of wild animals in captivity, the regulations also did not outlaw taking photos with wild animals or petting wild animal cubs, or the exportation of animals born in captivity in other zoos.

Activists urged people who opposed the proposals to voice their opinion as part of the ongoing public consultation exercise. They also provided some sample comments which objectors could use when filing their feedback.

The supporting NGOs are Noah’s Ark, Association for Abandoned Animals, Island Sanctuary, Animal Protectors Malta, Gozo SPCA, Animal Rights Group Malta, Animal Care Malta, CSAF, Tomasina, Din L-Art Ħelwa, Birdlife Malta, CAMPERS Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, and The Ramblers’ Association of Malta.