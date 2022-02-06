Cardinal Mario Grech visited Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, on January 28, to commemorate the late Cardinal Prospero Grech, who received his foundation education at the school.

Upon his arrival at the school, Cardinal Grech was welcomed by school council members Ilenia Fabri and Mariah Vella. He attended an activity in the school yard, compered by Yasmine Camilleri and Krista Formosa, during which Yasmin Pullicino, a student from Senior 1, and Julia Borg, from Senior 2, read out excerpts from the late cardinal’s biography, In Te Domine Speravi, written by Ivan Marsura.

In his speech to the students, Grech thanked head of school Kenneth Vella for the invitation and recalled values Prospero Grech held and his many talents, which he made good use of for the good of society. Grech stressed the importance of showing gratitude and living out Catholic values.

He later unveiled a plaque commemorating Prospero Grech and viewed a photo exhibition set up in the school yard illustrating important milestones in the late cardinal’s illustrious career.