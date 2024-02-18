Civil society group Repubblika is calling on Maltese and Gozitans to take part in a protest it is organising in front of the Russian Embassy in Kappara on Monday to pay tribute to the late Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, spent his final weeks in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle.

His 19-year prison sentence was widely condemned by rights groups and in the West as punishment for daring to cross President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Russian authorities said Navalny - who survived several Kremlin-linked assassination attempts - died suddenly while taking a walk.

Repubblika on Sunday joined many others, including Maltese lawmakers, in expressing shock at Navalny's death.

It said Navaly sacrificed his life for the Russian people to acquire freedom and democracy. To silence him, Putin denied him his freedom and now killed him while in prison.

Repubblika described Navalny as a modern-day hero because he loved and chose to fight for his country no matter what.

So Putin took his life but not his dignity.

The protest is being held in front of the Russian Embassy in Kappara on Monday at 7pm. The aim is to spread a message of support and solidarity with his family and with Russian citizen who were fighting to acquire democracy and respect for their fundamental human rights.

The public is encouraged to carry photos of Navalny, candles, photos and flowers.