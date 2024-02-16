Updated 2.20pm with Abela comments

Russia took Alexei Navalny’s freedom and life but not his dignity, Roberta Metsola said on Friday, just minutes after the vocal opponent of Vladimir Putin was declared dead.

“The world has lost a fighter whose courage will echo through generations. Horrified by the death of Sakharov Prize laureate Alexei Navalny… His struggle for democracy lives on. Our thoughts are with his wife & children,” the European Parliament president tweeted.

Navalny died Friday at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term, Russia's federal penitentiary service said. Several attempts have been made to eliminate Navalny in the past, with indications that the Kremlin was behind them.

Metsola’s colleague in the EP, David Casa, was even more scathing in his reaction: “Putin has finally rid himself of Alexi Navalny, a stubborn thorn in the thigh of a dictator. But he will remain haunted by his regime's crimes in Ukraine and the repression of his own population. Navalny is immortalised in the continued efforts to fight Putin's brutal regime.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela described news of Navalny's death as "devastating" and described the Russian as a "staunch champion of democracy."

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," Abela said on X.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Navalny’s fight for democracy and transparency will not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with his family and those who stand for freedom in Russia and around the world. “

More to follow