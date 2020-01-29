A crowd of some 400 people chanting slogans against the government has gathered outside Parliament in a protest organised by the civil society group Repubblika.

The protest was called in the wake of a government announcement naming former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi as head of Malta' delegation to the parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE and revelations by Times of Malta that Dr Mizzi was awarded an €80,000 consultancy contract by the Malta Tourism Contract two weeks after resigning his ministerial post. Both the appointment and the contract have since been rescinded by the government.

Despite the u-turns, some of the protesters are carrying placards saying 'Nothing has changed' with reference to the former Muscat government, as well as 'mafia' and 'traitors of the Maltese people'.

A number of protesters are also calling for justice for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia while displaying vandalised pictures of the murdered journalist. The pictures were vandalised on the makeshift memorial in Valletta.

The activists are being held behind two rows of police barriers opposite Parliament, which is in session. There is a heavy police presence but no incidents have been reported.