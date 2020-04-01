Public benches in Ħamrun have been wrapped in plastic sheeting to discourage people from gathering on them.

The town’s mayor, Christian Sammut, shared photos of the wrapped-up benches on Wednesday afternoon, together with a plea to residents to avoid public areas and to remain indoors where possible.

Authorities have outlawed any public gatherings of four people or more, with the police instructed to fine law-breakers caught gathering outside €100 each, to enforce social distancing needed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has also instructed local councils to switch off public wifi hotspots temporarily, to further discourage people from gathering outdoors.

Sammut encouraged everyone to cooperate.

“Health is a priority, and we’re asking everyone to help during this time, to ensure we can move on from this situation as soon as possible,” Sammut said.

The Ħamrun mayor has been vocal about his concerns that many residents are not abiding by public health rules, having said two weeks ago that he felt people “are taking the issue for granted".