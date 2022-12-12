Magistrates Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli are to be sworn in as judges, having been selected for the post from among 20 applicants who expressed interest in a call.

While Clarke became a magistrate in 2007, Demicoli was sworn in in 2011.

In a statement, the President said the public call for expressions of interest was made on October 11.

The committee then evaluated the 20 candidates who applied on the basis of the constitution and its own guidelines before making its recommendations to the President. The recommendations were unanimous.

The committee agreed that Clarke and Demicoli were the most suited but also listed other candidates who it considered suitable to be appointed judges.

They were magistrates Charmaine Galea, Natasha Galea Sciberras, and Gabriella Vella and lawyer Mark Simiana.