The first public call for the Malta National Park has been issued, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on twitter.

Borg said in his tweet that through a €15 million investment, the government would be developing an artistic and cultural area that could host local and international concerts, as well as other performances.

The project, announced last year, is set to double the open space available at Ta’ Qali National Park and embellish the 52,000 square metres of land previously occupied by a dilapidated concrete factory.

The improved national park will eventually cover the span of around 60 football pitches and see the extension of the dog park and the creation of a camping site.