The Nationalist Party has accused the government of using public funds to abusively bombard people with its scripted message.

In a press conference on its party media platforms, MPs Karol Aquilina and Therese Comodini Cachia accused the government of eroding media freedom and using various media platforms, including social media, to bombard people with propaganda.

Aquilina demanded that ministers who were found to have misused public funds to promote themselves on social media to immediately refund the money.

The MP said Opposition leader Adrian Delia had written to the National Audit Office demanding an investigation.

Aquilina said the police should also investigate without fear or favour.

On her part, Comodini Cachia gave a rundown on how Malta’s position on various press freedom indexes had plummeted during the Labour administration.

She accused the government of appropriating itself of all channels to deliver its message.

The MP said the public broadcasting service was often turned into government broadcasting.

She said the PN was reiterating its proposals to provide financial assistance to media houses to help them deal with the current crisis, which has seen advertising revenues slashed.

Comodini Cachia said any aid given must address the needs of the media houses, not the government's.

She said it was important that any such aid was not used to hijack these media organisations.