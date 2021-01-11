Members of Malta’s COVID-19 public health response team are understood to be livid after the team’s coordinator was removed from his post with no explanation, sources told Times of Malta on Monday.

Kenneth Grech, a consultant and lecturer, was told over the weekend that his services within the response team were no longer needed and that he would be redeployed.

As coordinator of the COVID-19 team, Grech was one of public health chief Charmaine Gauci's right-hand man. During the pandemic he has overseen contact tracing, swabbing hubs, quarantine issues and other major national efforts to battle the virus.

Around 40 doctors are on the team.

Grech is understood to have advised the Education Ministry and other school stakeholders to keep schools closed following the Christmas holidays. Sources told Times of Malta that he emailed Frank Fabri, the permanent secretary of the education ministry, as well as to representatives of Malta’s church schools with that advice last week.

The advice was eventually leaked to the teachers’ union, which called a strike after the government refused to order schools to stay shut and revert to online lessons. That strike was called off on Friday evening and schools reopened on Monday morning.

Sources told Times of Malta that Grech has been singled out for blame following the leak, although the matter was not spelt out in writing.

When contacted, Grech declined to comment saying he was prohibited from doing so without the government’s approval.

'We will not be muzzled'

Members of the COVID-19 response team Grech led were furious to learn of the redeployment and hinted that they might down tools in protest.

"Our job is to advise the government. We are the experts. They can choose to take it or leave it, but we will not be muzzled," one colleague of his told Times of Malta.

"If the team is treated like this for doing their work, they will stop doing it."

The Medical Association of Malta was the first to break the news of Grech’s sudden redeployment, saying the coordinator – who it did not name – had been “removed” after he “had the courage to recommend caution on the consequences re-opening for the schools.”

The Malta Union of Teachers also condemned the personnel change, saying “all professionals are duty-bound to provide scientific advice about their own specialisation and this should never lead to their removal."

Grech, a former permanent secretary at the Health Ministry during the PN administration, is an expert in public health.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry on Monday morning had not elicited a response by the time of writing.