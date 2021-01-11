A health consultant responsible for the co-ordination of the public health response to COVID-19 has been dismissed, the Medical Association of Malta claimed on Monday, condemning their removal "without reservations".

The association claimed in a statement that the consultant “had the courage to recommend caution on the consequences re-opening for the schools.”

Students will today head back to school after a two-day teachers' strike was called off on Friday when the government reached an agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers and representatives of Church and independent schools.

The teachers' strike on Thursday and Friday followed a decision by Church and independent schools to shift learning online amid a sudden spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The MUT subsequently called on the government to do the same with state schools, saying all teachers should be treated equally and all educators were equally at risk.

On Monday MAM said it will convene to evaluate the situation and decide its reaction to the "episode of intimidation" that led to the dismissal of the public health consultant.

'Only people out of their senses would consider issuing vouchers'

It expressed its disappointment "that the same reckless mistakes due to decisions taken by politicians based on short-sighted populism rather than the advice of medical experts have led to the current situation.

"A mass event for the elderly in San Ġwann, a music concert held in Valletta, free for all new year’s eve events in many restaurants, and many private parties in Gozo, together with repeated mixed messages from the government side have caused numbers to shoot up from 50 a day to 200 a day in a couple of weeks," it said, adding that regular flights to the UK remained operational despite claims to be contrary.

MAM claimed that a number of positive cases are arriving from the UK.

The doctors urged the government to continue supporting the tourist industry financially rather than encouraging behaviour that put people’s lives at risk, and further damage the industry.

"Only people out of their senses would consider issuing vouchers at this stage. A classic case of “biting your nose to spite your face.

"MAM reminds the government that with numbers above 100 a day, there is a strong risk that Mater Dei's intensive care unit and medical wards may not be able to cope with patients. Measures are necessary to bring down the numbers. Too many elderly people have died, and every effort must be made to save lives."