Alternative plans for Mrieħel proposed by the Qormi council have been welcomed by three non-governmental organisations.

The council on Wednesday presented plans to build an underpass crossing the Mrieħel bypass, saying its alternative to the government's flyover proposal would “not take up one centimetre of agricultural land”.

The government has been insisting on a flyover to remove the need for traffic coming from the south to have to cross the busy bypass to enter one area of the business district. The project is earmarked for the area where the pedestrian bridge is located.

Moviment Graffitti lauded the new plans, which it said will address the traffic safety problem quoted by Infrastructure Malta, without taking up an inch of arable land.

The plans, commissioned by the council and designed by architectural firm DAAA Haus, envisage a four-lane underpass instead of the flyover proposed by Infrastructure Malta.

They were commissioned by the Qormi council following a meeting with Transport Minister Ian Borg, who had promised both council and the public that he will consider alternatives that do not necessitate the taking up of farmland.

“The revised plans are a huge improvement over the monstrous structure proposed by Infrastructure Malta,” a spokesperson for Graffitti said.

“We are obviously in favour of a proposal that addresses traffic concerns without eating up any arable land whatsoever. We believe this proposal is a no-brainer, since it will allow Minister Borg to continue his work on the road network without destroying more farmland.

"By accepting this proposal, Minister Borg can claim to have saved 14 tumoli of arable land, and the farmers – for whom he has repeatedly professed his loyalty – will not lose the land and produce they’ve looked after for generations.”

The group also called on politicians and candidates on the Qormi district to review the plans and take a stance in favour of “what is a win-win solution” for farmers and authorities.

Farmers, cyclists also welcome plans

Biking NGO Rota also praised the revised plans which “provide a safer and direct access for cyclists on both sides of the road, with frequent access to the Central Business District in an environment which is safe for people cycling across Mrieħel”.

Rota said the revised plans demonstrate that it is possible to provide infrastructure for cyclists at street level, without forcing them into crammed lifts and bridges, thus creating inconveniences for the most vulnerable users.

Farming NGO MaYA Foundation looked forward to further discussions on the alternative proposals in terms of any impacts from excavated material.

“The need for building road infrastructure needs to be justified by further scientific evidence. Nobody should use public funds to propose a project of considerable impact without solid justifications. On the other hand, if there are any plans for excavation, it has to be clearly stated where the disposal of such material will be made,” it said.

Graffitti also called on other councils facing similar roadbuilding and development projects to come together and propose alternatives which will ensure that infrastructural issues are tackled, without any loss of quality of life for residents and farmers around the island.