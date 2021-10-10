The suspects behind the vandalism of a historic cross on the outskirts of Qormi are expected to be arraigned shortly, the police said.

The centuries-old Salib tad-Dejma stone cross was reduced to rubble three weeks ago, incensing many, including former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Culture Minister José Herrera.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that investigations into the case have been concluded and the “person/s involved are expected to be arraigned in court accordingly”.

No more information on the investigations were provided on the incident at the Ħandaq Industrial Estate.

Photos showing the horizontal boom of a crane behind where the tall cross used to stand had raised suspicions it could have been behind the damage. The mayor said the crane had been illegally parked there for weeks.

“The council is waiting for the police and authorities for any developments in the investigation, so that we can finally restore the cross, like we originally planned to do,” mayor Josef Masini Vento told Times of Malta.

“It is upsetting that the cross was vandalised just after we announced the restoration project.

“We want to improve this area, especially since it is so close to the Ħandaq Secondary School. Children deserve to know about the culture and heritage of the locality.”

“This was a community monument and people are devastated at what happened.”

“We want the cross to be restored in a professional way, and for the site to be given more protection. Hopefully this restoration project will also be a lesson for us all to respect and take care of our local cultural heritage.”