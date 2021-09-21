A centuries-old cross, known as the Salib tad-Dejma, in the outskirts of Qormi was vandalised on Tuesday, sparking anger among residents and politicians.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Culture Minister Jose Herrera confirmed that the cross, located at the Ħandaq Industrial Estate in Qormi was damaged after vandals broke off parts of it.

Asked whether the damage could have been caused by accident, Herrera said this was not the case and described the incident as "a criminal act".

"The local council, through its mayor, has already reported the matter to the police and relevant authorities.

"I can also confirm that the Qormi local council is also in communication with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to proceed with any actions deemed relevant to the case in question," Herrera said.

He went on to express his "deepest regret" and also called for "more education on the importance of our history and heritage, in order to reinforce the importance of civic sense in our country".

Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook, the local council said it condemned the vandalism, saying this came right after it was announced that the monument would be restored.

"We await justice with the people of Qormi and Malta's heritage," the council said.

Former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca also expressed her disgust at the incident.

This is not the first time a historic cross became the target of vandals. In July, two youths were charged with vandalising an 18th century stone cross in Mellieħa.

In that case, the historic cross, a 12-foot stone monument in the vicinity of the converted windmill on Triq il-Kbira, was found knocked off its pedestal and smashed. All that was left of the religious icon were pieces of debris and dust leading down the steps of the monument.

What is the Salib tad-Dejma?

Centuries ago, Militia soldiers would gather at the foot of the cross prior to being assigned their duties. Decades ago, the area was also used by locals who would have important orders and proclamations read out to them there.