Two youths accused of vandalising an 18th century stone cross in Mellieħa were released on bail after pleading not guilty upon their arraignment on Saturday.

Robbie Scott Leach, 19, who works at a butcher’s store and 22-year-old Nerys Karen Cooke Spence, a chef, both English nationals living at Mellieha, were arraigned in court almost one week after the 12-foot stone monument was found partially destroyed.

The damage to the cross, known as Is-Salib tal-Pellegrini, on Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa, was discovered by locals on Monday morning and immediately flagged to the police.

The two suspects were eventually tracked down and arrested.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to wilfully or negligently damaging the public monument that was an item of cultural property.

The act of vandalism, which allegedly took place on Sunday night, had resulted in damage that exceeded €250 but not €2500, to the detriment of the government and the Mellieha Local Council.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech put forward a request for bail, arguing that the youths had fully cooperated with the police.

After hearing submissions by both parties, magistrate Ian Farrugia upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €1500 each. They must also sign a bail book and abide by a court-imposed curfew.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Christina Delia prosecuted.