A protest is being organised in Sliema to demand the “right for a decent quality of life” as construction sites, hotels, bars and tall building take over towns, blocking air and light.

Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar and Moviment Graffitti, who are behind the sit-down Sliema, St Julian’s and Gzira protest, said traffic, noise and air pollution were ruining health and urged the public to join in at Ghar id-Dud at 10.45am on Saturday.

“Your presence is needed to make our claim heard. Remember bad things happen when good people do nothing,” FAA, the environment NGO, said in its Facebook post promoting the event.

The protest is supported by Sliema and St Julian's local councils and FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said it was gaining momentum even in other neighbouring localities.

Organisers say it will follow strict COVID-19 prevention measures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The protest comes on the back of an application for another Sliema house to be turned into a 13-storey, 56-room hotel.

The Milner Street development has raised objections from NGOs and local councils, citing overdevelopment in a residential area unfit for commercial development.

Objections were submitted by FAA along with the Sliema and St Julian’s local councils and NGO Moviment Graffitti and highlight the application’s failure to comply with numerous planning policies and guidelines.

FAA pointed out that many of the residential areas already suffered from infiltration of traffic, noise and other effects resulting from tourism development and high housing densities.

It also noted that the height of development, with its towering blank party wall, deprived neighbouring residences of natural light.

Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop has said that, for the past 30 years, Sliema residents have been living in a “continuous building site” and were tired of it.

Referring to the overdevelopment of the particular area, he said there are already three other planning applications for developments and extensions.