Tributes poured in for Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening, as soon as the royal family announced the death of England's longest-serving monarch at 7.30pm.

Among others, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Elizabeth II's "unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all".

President George Vella recalled her "strong bond" with Malta.

"On behalf of the government and people of Malta I salute the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty leaves a strong legacy within the Commonwealth," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on social media that Malta was joining the rest of the world in mourning the death of Elizabeth II.

"As monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, she was loved by all. We will always remember her fondly, especially living here as a young princess," he tweeted.

In a separate statement, the government said that Elizabeth II will remain known for her commitment to her important role. It offered condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK.

Also in a statement, the Nationalist Party paid tribute to the monarch, who, for some time, was also the Queen of Malta. The party offered its condolences.

Princess Elizabeth leaving the Mdina Cathedral after a visit in 1949, accompanied by Archbishop Michael Gonzi. Photo: British High Commission/DOI

The Royal Commonwealth Society expressed "immense sadness" at the passing of its Patron.

"Throughout her long life and reign, the Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations," the society said in a statement.

Joseph Calleja meeting the Queen. Photo: Facebook

Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja also expressed his condolences on social media.

"What a loss for all of us. My condolences to the Royal Family and to all her British subjects. I had the honour to meet her several times and Her Majesty always came across as witty, intelligent and always showed utmost dignity," he said on Facebook.