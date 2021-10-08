Environmental activist Mark Galea Pace has been recognised by the Queen as the Commonwealth Point of Light winner, representing Malta.

The recognition is in honour of his “exceptional voluntary service” in promoting environmental awareness and managing areas of natural and scientific interest.

Galea Pace is a fitness instructor who set out on a solo three-day boat trip cleaning beaches and raising awareness about marine litter polluting the sea.

Raising money for Nature Trust Malta, Mark collected 52 bags and 20 jerry cans full of rubbish on his trip.

He has since embarked on additional solo clean-ups around the island, inspiring large groups of volunteers in Malta to kayak around the archipelago and gather rubbish from the sea and beaches, Points of Light said in a statement.

British High Commissioner to Malta Katherine Ward said that Galea Pace’s solo, tree-day kayaking journey around Malta demonstrated the impact one person can have.

“That he continues to inspire others to take action in the here and now to save our planet is a testament to his efforts.”

Galea Pace said he wanted to use his strength and fitness as an ex-waterpolo player to inspire people to take action and bring about change.

“Whether alone or with a handful of volunteers, I will remain determined to search and collect, week in week out, as much plastic and fishing debris from our coastline and seas, because marine life does not get a break from the litter we leave behind that threatens their survival,” he said.