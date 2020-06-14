The Opposition will not endorse a “bogus process” to appoint a new police commissioner, a choice that has already been made by the prime minister, Adrian Delia said on Sunday.

Speaking on the party’s media during the weekly televised interview, the PN leader said the Opposition was not keeping back from doing its part – it had drawn up proposals about the appointment of the President, the chief justice and the police commissioner, among others.

These proposals were in the public domain and had also been presented to the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe's rule of law body.

According to the PN, the commissioner should be appointed with the support of at least two-thirds of members of the House of Representatives.

Instead, the Public Service Commission issued a call for applications and after interviewing candidates, sent a shortlist of two to the Cabinet, which on Monday selected Angelo Gafà. The Opposition has since said it will not participate in parliamentary hearings to confirm Gafà's nomination.

On Sunday, Delia said that the PN had proposed changes to the appointment, but Robert Abela was stubborn as he had already decided who should be commissioner. The commissioner would have a one-year probation period, meaning he could be easily dismissed by the prime minister himself, he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition was expected to ‘grill’ the proposed commissioner with questions that had to be submitted in writing beforehand.

“Endorsing a bogus process when a decision is over and done with, would be an injustice… we would like a police force that does not favour anyone and that can ensure justice with all,” Delia said.

'Wrap-ups that hide reality'

During the interview Delia also criticised a wrap-around all Sunday's newspapers except Il-Mument, about the government’s package drawn up to help the economy recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Remove the wrapper that the government is trying to blind you with and understand that the PN is the party that is working for the truth - against corruption and in favour of the Maltese people, he urged viewers.

Earlier, he said the government had used taxpayers’ money to “wrap up and hide reality”.

He asked viewers to “rebel”, buy the PN’s newspaper and spread the party’s message.

Delia also urged youth – whom he described as anyone with energy and love for the country – to enter politics.

The Labour government had tainted politics, he said, adding that scandals and the government’s ability to “take over institutions” had discouraged people from entering politics.

He preferred to take a different route: instead of looking away he tried his best to change whatever was wrong, Delia said, urging others to do the same.