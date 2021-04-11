Attending arts education sessions poses no more risk to public health than any other educational activity, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association said on Sunday amid concerns that performing arts schools have not been allowed to reopen.

The government will be easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, including a staggered opening of primary and secondary schools.

However extracurricular activities such as performing arts and sports have been left out of the reopening timeline, with no indication as to when it may be possible for these practices to resume.

In a press conference on Saturday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that performing arts schools as well as bars and restaurants are considered to pose a higher risk than other non-essential sectors.

“Whereas public health remains a priority for the association and its members, lack of consultation with the industry has created considerable damage to the provision of arts education in Malta,” MEIA said in a statement.

“Unlike what has been reported in the media, the provision of arts education was in line with all protocols requested by the health authorities and carries no higher risk than any other educational activity.”

The association added that the prolonged closure of arts schools meant that students will not be able to sit for the exams required to further their studies and they expected the Ministry for Culture to propose compensation schemes for the “severe financial losses” registered as a result of the forced closure of arts schools.

“The confidence in arts education was built diligently by arts educators through their investments to secure the health and safety of staff, teachers and students. Whereas some online teaching may resume, the main pedagogical content requires practical and in-person training,” it continued.

“Government’s approach to close arts schools confirms the mindset towards a sector that is an afterthought and is serving as the sacrificial lamb to appease other industries. MEIA reaffirms that arts schools have already demonstrated a strong track record of successful mitigation measures and will continue to collaborate with the Health Authorities to ensure that arts education, which must be seen as equal to any other educational activity, returns.”

“MEIA members in arts education will follow the direction of the Health Authorities and are committed to sustain their collaboration with the Authorities in the best interest of educators, students and their overall wellbeing.”