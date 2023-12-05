A man suffered “severe burns” when a high voltage cable was struck during roadworks in Sliema, but the incident appears to have remained under the radar of the authorities for a while.

The victim was transferred from a private hospital to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, Times of Malta is informed.

The incident in High Street, Sliema caused a power cut in the area and the only details that emerged about the incident came from the Sliema council through a social media post. The roadworks were commissioned by Infrastructure Malta and are being carried out by a private contractor.

The incident happened directly opposite the intersection known as Tlett Siġriet, where locals who were in the area at the time told Times of Malta that the man had been working with a pneumatic hammer.

The worker was digging up a section of road under the pavement when he apparently made contact with the cable.

Witnesses said they saw sparks making contact with the man’s arms, while a cloud of black smoke billowed straight into his face. People in the area rushed to the man’s aid, with a nearby grocer providing water and helping the man wash his face.

Workers on the site on Saturday said the victim is of Turkish origin. On Thursday, Sliema mayor John Pillow said the man had been “kept in hospital for observation”, and had suffered “some burns”.

But on Friday, sources said his condition took a turn for the worse and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. When trying to verify the man’s condition with the police, it emerged that the police had not been informed of the incident.

In reply to questions, the Occupational Health & Safety Authority said the incident had not been reported to it either, but that it had opened an investigation as soon as it became aware of the situation.

According to the legal notice that regulates health and safety at the workplace, the OHSA should be informed of workplace accidents when a person dies, is grievously injured or if the resulting injuries cause a person to not be able to work for more than three days.

It also obliges employers to notify the OHSA in writing of such incidents not more than seven days past the day when they occur.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said that prior to the start of works, the agency appoints a health and safety officer for guidance, to inspect the sites and to give instructions to contractors in line with OHSA regulations.

Questions put to the agency on whether it was informed of the injury, when it happened and what procedures contractors are expected to follow when a person is injured on a job paid for by public funds remained unanswered at the time of writing.