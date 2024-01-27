Radio station RTK 103 is to take legal action to nullify a Broadcasting Authority decision to fine it in connection with comments made by show host Andrew Azzopardi.

In a statement on Saturday, the radio station and Azzopardi said they would be requesting a judicial review of the decision, which they said set a dangerous precedent for local media.

Azzopardi described far-right candidate Norman Lowell as racist and said he would never allow him as a guest onto his show.

Lowell’s party Imperium Europa subsequently filed a complaint with the BA, which concluded that Azzopardi was guilty of unfair and unjust treatment and fined RTK 103 €6,410 - €1,750 for the comments and a €4,660 fine for an unrelated incident which it had previously suspended.