An annual charity swim will take place on Monday to raise much-needed funds for the Victory Kitchen.

Together with the help of Happy Initiative, Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo - under the guidance of record-holder Neil Agius from Wave of Change - will attempt to swim around Gozo for a continuous, unassisted, non-stop swim covering 37km in around 12 hours.

Victory Kitchen was set up with the sole intention of delivering food to the families that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, seeking to help as many people as possible during these difficult times by providing free hot meals daily.

To date, Victory Kitchen has helped 18,954 families, by donating 96,424 meals.

“We strongly believe that no one should go to bed hungry, and we use this as our battlecry for this year’s swim to try to raise enough funds to donate 120,000 meals for the next 12 months, further helping more families as well as other NGOs in providing hot meals for those that are in need,” said Sammut.

“We hope this challenge can help raise more awareness about our cause and the much-needed support to help more families in need. The more donations we collect, the more meals and families we can provide for. Our dream is to reach the 100,000-meal milestone and beyond to keep helping and feeding families in need.”

One can help Victory Kitchen and support the cause by sending donations to BOV IBAN: MT87VALL22013000000040010942082 or via Revolut or BOV app on +356 99441950 with the tag ‘Support Victory Kitchen’.

Those who wish to help further may contact Victory Kitchen through Facebook or by calling on +356 9990 6056.

For more information about Victory Kitchen log on to www.victorykitchenmalta.org.