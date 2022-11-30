Costa Coffee Malta and the Sigma Foundation shall be collaborating with the Costa Foundation to raise funds to provide two schools in Ethiopia with water conservation equipment. In May 2022, Christina Galea, CEO of Costa Coffee Malta participated in an expedition to Santiago de Compostela with Keith Marshall, founder of the Sigma Foundation and a team of great people with the aim to raise funds for the building of a school in Bonga Ethiopia. Through this first collaboration the idea of bringing both foundations together was born since the purpose of all involved was clearly totally aligned. It just so happens that these countries are also very often coffee growing communities which Costa wishes to support and ensure sustainability.

The Costa Foundation focused on two projects which both required a basic resource which are taken for granted every day, the preservation of water and these are the projects which shall be supported through these initiatives. One school in Wote has just been upgraded by the Costa Foundation and requires a water reservoir, which costs $2,461. This water will benefit over 1,400 students and teachers.

Members of the Costa Coffee Malta team.

The second project is for Adeyi school. This project is currently being funded by the Costa Foundation and includes two water tanks for the school and community, five water points for community and school, one new spring, seven kilometres of pipeline and seven WASHCo members training with a total beneficiaries of 7,538 communities and students. However there is now an additional need for two concrete reservoirs which will cost $7,000.

The funds were raised through various activities being organised by Costa Coffee Malta as part of their 10-year anniversary celebrations in October which also included 10 per cent of revenues from all cappuccino sales to be donated to the fund during the events, a Harry Potter Quiz night, football tournament and team BBQ sponsored by the Costa management team.