Qormi woke up mourning Ramiro Mallia, a cancer survivor, philanthropist and footballer who on Tuesday died from a heater gas leak.

Photo: Facebook

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with leukaemia aged two years and nine months. After surviving the illness and declared cancer-free aged six he spent most of his teens raising awareness about the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

In his very last post before the tragic death, Ramiro urged people to buy figolli in aid of the charity, and he recently set up a Facebook page to raise awareness about cancer survivors, Puttinu and the Malta Community Chest Fund foundation.

As tributes poured in, Victor Calvagna recalled meeting the toddler as his paediatric oncologist.

“He was a sweet child who won over the enemy through his own bravery and with the help of his parents. However, he did not stop there. From a very young age, he was at all Puttinu activities and as he grew older, he started taking the initiative to raise funds himself.

“He was a sweet youth, always smiling, with uplifting and strong words. He grew into a wise, hardworking young man,” he wrote on Facebook, urging others to live life the way Ramiro did.

Ramiro survived cancer as a young boy. Photo: Puttinu Cares

In an interview with Times of Malta, Ramiro, then 14, had said that all children needed, especially at Christmas, was courage.

“Once they have that, half the battle is won,” he had said, adding that the hardest part for him was seeing his “family constantly upset”.

Puttinu Cares also expressed shock at Ramiro’s passing.

“We are speechless and heartbroken. A sweet youth who is always smiling. Who would have thought that after surviving cancer you were going to leave us all of a sudden? It is a huge shock for us, knowing you so young. You were a brave volunteer and always willing to help.”

According to the Karl Vella Foundation, which supports children in families disrupted by illness, Ramiro was still in school when he organised a walk in aid of the charity. The event soon turned into an annual one.

As soon as news of the young man's death spread on social media late on Tuesday, several Qormi residents changed their Facebook profile picture to one showing the locality’s emblem and a black sash symbolising mourning.

A former teacher, Lina Camilleri recalled the young man’s enthusiasm in the figolla challenge, organised by the school to raise funds for cancer survivors.

She described Ramiro as an exemplary and respectful student: “every mother hopes their son is like you”.

Meanwhile, the People of Malta referred to Ramiro as a modern-day hero who has left a legacy of kindness.