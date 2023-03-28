Random drug testing for drivers and the introduction of local community centres for drug users are among a slate of government proposals that are up for consultation.

The proposed new National Drug Policy will determine how Malta tackles drug addiction and trafficking for the coming 10 years.

“All men are born free but addiction means that something controls you and takes away your freedom,” social policy minister Michael Falzon said on Tuesday.

He said that the government and society have an obligation to help addicts.

The policy formation has had no political interference and has been the work of experts and stakeholders, he said.

The chairman of the National Addiction Advisory Board, Prof. Richard Muscat said the policy is based on evidence taken from yearly national drug reports, with the most recent report having been released in February.

The policy aims to reduce drug supply, reduce demand, and implement legal and judicial reforms. The policy also considers changing trends such as the increase in drug sales through the dark web, he said.

Local community centres that cater for the prevention and treatment of addicts and the introduction of an intensive addiction treatment unit at Mount Carmel Hospital are two ways the policy is proposing to reduce drug use.

A 'National Prescription Monitoring Programme' will seek to prevent prescription substance abuse, Muscat said.

The government is also planning to equip and train police as well as drug users with Narcan nasal spray, a substance that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

“It can really be like watching Lazarus come back to life,” Muscat said referring to the effect of Narcan.

A coordinating body composed of all law enforcement agencies, including the police, customs and the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit will facilitate better coordination in combatting drug-related crimes, the consultation document says.

As online drug sales through the dark web increase, the post office should also be better equipped to spot illegal substances being sent via mail, Muscat said.

A new law will also allow authorities to conduct random drug testing on drivers, Muscat said. To date, testing was based on 'reasonable suspicion'.

Another bill to remove simple drug convictions from people’s criminal records is also in the policy's objectives.

In 2015, the government decriminalised simple drug possession. Those caught with less than two grams of illegal substances are fined and can appear before a rehabilitation board. They are referred to court if they are caught in possession of drugs a third time.

Six years later, cannabis was legalised, with users being allowed to grow their own product. The law allows for the sale of cannabis. The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) is responsible for regulating and licensing harm-reduction associations.

Applications for the setting up of associations opened in late February and are being processed.

The new policy is open for consultation for five weeks. It can be seen here.