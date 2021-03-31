The University of Malta rector, Alfred Vella, who has just been re-elected, will be focusing on expanding research capabilities and international cooperation with similar institutions overseas.

Vella plans to continue with efforts to expand the campus infrastructure and boost the university’s global ranking.

In a document highlighting his vision for the next five years, Vella pointed out that the University of Malta’s efforts have led to it being listed among the top three per cent in the webometrics ranking of world universities.

The strategic plan is set to continue with some of the key areas of focus including the university’s impact on society, enterprise and industry, besides the main objective of improving learning and teaching methods.

“During 2018-2019, the University of Malta absorbed €6.6 million on research, of which €5.1 million comprised EU money and €300,000 came from philanthropy and corporate support,” the document said.

The university’s drive to commercialise its intellectual property has spawned a total of 36 patents and 14 registered designs since 2016.

Some of the more interesting projects include ‘Re-Stone,’ a technology that constructs building materials from recycled limestone and construction waste, and ‘MicroCHP’, a heat and power system that uses waste heat produced by an electrical generator for heating water or a living space.

As for internationalisation, the rector referred to the university’s successful participation in an EU commission project, SEA-EU.

Its goal is to share knowledge related to “maritime disciplines, a project that saw Malta collaborate with six other counterparts in the EU.

Vella also said that the pandemic has led to necessary improvements to the university’s remote learning and teaching practices, with “significant progress” being registered.

The university is also “committed to working closely with the government to help in the upskilling and reskilling of the workforce” through training and the assignment of “micro-credentials”, known also as short courses for specific skills.

The rector pointed out that the university has ongoing projects to expand the campus with projects such as the Gozo centre, the sports and performing arts centre as well as a university administration complex.

While the Gozo centre is at the construction stage, the sports and performing arts complex has hit a snag at the planning stage and lies dormant waiting for a permit.

“Since September 2019, the university was repeatedly asked to submit studies and reports regarding various environmental impacts of the complex’s car park and the latest of these reports is currently being generated,” the document said.

“Meanwhile, this key project, now also a government budgetary measure, is at a standstill,” it added.

As for the administration complex, a building has been acquired for the purpose of housing a large chunk of the workforce.

The university employs over 2,200 full-timers, 740 part-time and casual workers and has an annual budget of €120 million at its disposal.