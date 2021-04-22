Gozo needs to be reopened for domestic visitors, the Gozo Tourism Association said, weeks after travel was barred for tens of thousands following measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The association said that while it was “keenly awaiting” June 1, the day earmarked for the arrival of tourists in Gozo, the island was still being deprived of domestic visitors.

While acknowledging the need for measures based on scientific evidence to help curb the spread of the virus, it urged the government to lift the restriction on leisure travelling to Gozo, or at least announce a date when domestic visitors can cross for holiday breaks.

This will be a relief to all tourism operators, especially those in the accommodation sector, as they would be able to start confirming booking requests for the coming weeks, it said.

The GTA said a target date will also assist tourism operators make the necessary preparations and arrangements to kickstart their operation.

The association also noted that while the vaccination programme in Gozo is going at a steady pace with residents in the 40 years age cohort also being jabbed, the necessary measures should be taken to vaccinate the remaining residents employed in the island’s tourism sector.

Having all the tourism frontliners vaccinated will relay the message that “Gozo is a safe holiday destination”, building confidence in the island, it said.