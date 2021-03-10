PN leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday that new government measures to fight COVID-19 took Malta 'back to square one' and the situation it was last March.

Separately, the Chamber of Commerce said the new government measures, although necessary, would take a toll on Malta’s already suffering business community and should be mitigated.

In a press conference after that by Robert Abela, the Opposition leader said the government had reacted in a panic to a situation it was responsible for.

The government, and particularly the prime minister, had made irresponsible pronouncements and given false assurances. It had taken wrong decisions, gambled with the people's health, and the people were paying the price.

Grech said the current situation was the result of government interference in decisions that should have been taken exclusively by the health authorities. As a result, the health service was strained and collapsing, with management by crisis.

"The prime minister has taken us back to square one, back to where we were last March, despite the sacrifices of so many people and the millions of euro spent," Grech said.

He criticised the prime minister for not having declared a national emergency, which would have enabled the health authorities to take decisions without reference to politicians.

Grech denied claims that the opposition had not made suggestions to the government, noting its suggestions on the introduction of consumer vouchers, its call for telework and testing of arriving travellers.

He said the prime minister should now admit his mistakes, face the music, and let the medical experts take their decisions.

MUT welcomes government decisions

In a statement after the prime minister's press conference, the Malta Union of Teachers said it welcomed the decision by the government to close all education institutions from Monday.

"The government has accepted the MUT’s proposal as presented this afternoon during the meeting held. The MUT shall be working with educators and respective stakeholders for the transition to online learning," it said.

Chamber: new measures will take a toll on business community

The Chamber of Commerce said the new measures, although necessary, would take a toll on Malta’s already suffering business community.

"These restrictions must be mitigated. The Malta Chamber, as it has always done, shall be constructive in its support to the country’s authorities in this regard," it said.

"Let’s not allow this great sacrifice to be prejudiced. While the vaccination efforts proceed, lets’ all come together and pull the same rope, in order for the country to come out of this dark patch with the least damage possible."