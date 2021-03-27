A damaged wall at the newly restored Red Tower in Mellieħa has been repaired after PN MP Robert Cutajar intervened on repairs on Saturday.

On Friday, Din l-Art Ħelwa reported that extensive damage was “caused by young people using the site for the wrong purpose” and asked for those who caused the damage to come forward and cover the costs.

According to CCTV footage, the damage was caused when sudden pressure was put on the flagpole by some young people who had climbed into a hammock strung across the railings, yanking the flagpole and its supporting masonry out of place.

In a Facebook post, Cutajar said that he had promised the organisation to do his part and repair the damage as soon as possible.

He said he had spoken to three builders who had gone to the site to rebuild the wall and repair it.

“I am pleased to do my part so that our national Maltese heritage can be enjoyed without any danger,” Cutajar said.

“I appeal to the Maltese people to take care of these historical buildings so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.”