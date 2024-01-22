Carlos Alcaraz demolished unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic to storm into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday as Daniil Medvedev stayed on track for a third final in four years.

The Spanish second seed, who will next face sixth seed Alexander Zverev, is locked in a fierce battle with Novak Djokovic for the world number one spot and is also after his Melbourne crown.

The two-time Grand Slam winner produced some scintillating baseline hitting at Rod Laver Arena to sweep Kecmanovic aside 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour 49 minutes.

The 20-year-old, who missed last year’s Australian Open with an injury, has dropped just one set so far in Melbourne, where he had previously never been past the third round.

“I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point,” said Alcaraz. “He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so probably physically he wasn’t 100 percent.

