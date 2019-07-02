Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg on Friday announced the setting up of a registry of contractors that would eventually lead to a licensing process.

Speaking during a press conference, Dr Borg said the first step of this process was starting a registry of contractors, which he likened to a “directory” where one could find basic information about the contractor and his experience.

Dr Borg said the government had received a commitment from the Malta Developers’ Association (MDA) to cooperate with the setting up of this registry.

Registration of contractors would start from next Wednesday, the minister continued.

Dr Borg said that by the end of the year, work would begin on licensing those contractors on the registry.

Asked by Times of Malta if contractors signing up to the registry as of next week would be vetted, Dr Borg said this would take place at the licensing stage.

“This is not about vetting. It is about information and data sharing, which did not even exist prior to this. What you are asking about will come at the end of the year, through a licence. Without a licence, you will not be able to operate”, Dr Borg said.

Questioned who would be running the registry, MDA president Sandro Chetcuti interjected, saying he would insist that the registration would be handled by his association.

Dr Borg in turn said the call for registration would be handled by the Building Regulation Office.

Mr Chetcuti heaped praise on the minister for taking action to regulate and improve the industry.

“Today we will be elevating the industry another notch”, the MDA president said.

He said the few “incompetent” stakeholders within the industry would soon be stamped out thanks to these reforms.

Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers president Simone Vella Lenicker welcomed the introduction of the registry and thanked the government and MDA for its cooperation.

She pointed out how, according to the civil code, architects and contractors shared joint responsibility in the construction process, yet contractors were not licensed.