Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to announce a partial relaxation of Malta's COVID-19 measures at 11am on Friday.

The prime minister and deputy prime minister Chris Fearne are due to hold a news conference to give details on which measures would be eased.

You can watch the news conference live here when it starts.

"There will be some relaxation of restrictions but we cannot afford the risk of the situation getting out of control," one source said.

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to dwindle in recent weeks, the health authorities have been saying they were looking at a so-called "transition strategy" to lift some of the restrictions.

However, they have been tight-lipped about which of the measures in place would be lifted, saying they were still in the process of evaluating the best way forward.

Since registering the first case on March 7, Malta has closed its ports, schools and all non-essential shops. Non-urgent surgeries have also been postponed.

Public gatherings have been banned and anyone caught in groups of more than three gets fined.