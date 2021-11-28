On child abuse
Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, in a message to mark European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, wrote:
“We cannot repair what we do not recognise. We cannot restore a broken trust if we do not address the heart of the matter. This requires honest investigation, independent inquiry, informed action.
“We can become a Church and a society that puts the protection of children among the highest priorities. This requires investment in creating relationships of trust and cross-institutional support.
“Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse hold the key to helping us implement meaningful and effective policies and procedures.”
On synodality
In a video message to the US bishops attending their general assembly, Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, said:
“Synodality brings to light the palpable sense that all of us are on a common journey towards our God, in which our common humanity and the shared dignity of baptism form the central foundation of this journeying together…It helps us acquire a profound recognition that in all moments of dialogue, decision- making and discernment, it is God’s will that we are seeking to discern and discover, not our own nor our group’s.”
On child labour
In a message to a conference on the eradication of child labour, Pope Francis said:
“Child labour is the denial of children’s rights to health, education and harmonious growth, including the possibility to play and dream. This is tragic. A child who cannot dream or play, cannot grow up. It is robbing children of their future, and therefore, humanity itself. It is a violation of human dignity. To eradicate the scourge of child labour, we must work together to eradicate poverty, to correct the distortions in the current economic system, which centralises wealth in the hands of a few.”
(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us