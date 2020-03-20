Real estate giant has announced its 400-plus sales and lettings force is now working from home.

Re/Max Malta this week gave its 400-strong team of real estate professionals unparalleled access to its unique property database system, Fusion. This means they will be in a position to contact buyers and sellers alike as Malta grapples with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 virus.

In a video announcement to the network, Kevin Buttigieg, Re/Max Malta chair, outlined the importance of team members taking care of themselves, each other and their families, and minimising the risk of contagion. He referred to strategies that have been sent to the group in relation to hygiene and social distancing, saying: “Last week we provided guidelines on how to stay safe from contagion. Today, as part of our commitment to keeping you from engaging with each other in the office, we are providing everyone with remote access to the properties on the database, and offices will be working behind closed doors.”

Buttigieg went on to say that this does not mean Re/Max Malta agents should carry on showing properties.

“We would like to encourage you to limit this as much as possible. Showing properties should only take place if it is totally necessary, and if buyers are not in position to wait. According to authorities we are not on lockdown, but it is important that you do not create unnecessary risk. If you do have to meet clients, safety measures should be maintained at all times.”

Buttigieg also suggested that Re/Max associates should use this time to take up courses on the company’s e-learning platform, to participate in a webinar, update listings, keep in contact with customers, and do their utmost to stay fit and positive so they can remain strong for their families.

During this period, the Re/Max management team will also be organising a number of educational online webinars that will cover a variety of topics to keep agents focussed, physically fit and in touch with the market.

“And, of course, our regional training will continue through video conferencing technology,” he said.

Buttigieg concluded by saying: “The coronavirus will come to an end at some stage and, until then, it is our goal to assist you in staying safe, remaining active and building a foundation. When business comes back, you will be stronger than ever.”

As a safety precaution, the Re/Max Malta regional office located in the Portomaso Marina, is currently on lockdown until further notice, and the team is working remotely to continue to provide services to the network.