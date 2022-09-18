The death of Queen Elizabeth II also represents the loss of a champion of worthy causes and a figurehead of exemplary duty in public life, Maltese people who met her say.

Historian Simon Cusens

The queen died on September 8, aged 96, after having reigned for seven decades. Her death has led to mourning and expressions of respect all over the globe as people gathered in crowds to pay tribute, laying wreaths and painting murals in public locations all over the world.

The British High Commission in Malta has opened a condolence book for members of the public who wish to pay their respects and well-wishers also gathered to lay wreaths on the doorstep of Villa Guardamangia, the late queen’s residence during the months she spent living in Malta when she was a princess.

'Humanity's greatest child'

Historian Simon Cusens, who met the queen in 2005 when she visited Malta for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, said her death has left a void not only in the soul of the British nation but in the entire Commonwealth.

“What was lost was essentially a universally unifying symbol,” he said.

“If we look to the queen for what she represented, for the example of humanity, of values, irrespective of ideology, race or creed, we see the loss of an icon, of a beacon to aspire to.

“She was, undoubtedly, humanity’s greatest child. Billions of people over the last 70 years of her glorious reign would hold her in the highest esteem and I don’t think there has ever been any other exemplary in humankind that came across with such empathy and love and affection.”

Apart from the hundreds of philanthropic organisations and causes that the queen rendered her patronage to, Cusens continued, her legacy is in how she approached challenging times and threats to the world with a mind to safeguard the vulnerable and the honourable.

“The queen, through her duty and service, epitomised this universal goodness,” he said.

“She was a shining star for humanity. When you look at the troubles in the globe today, her legacy is an example of how humans should behave and treat each other. This is her legacy and it is going to be the tallest act to follow, no doubt.”

Cusens, who runs the group Malta George Cross Movement, which organises events to commemorate war veterans, said that he was invited to meet the queen in 2005 who was already familiar with his work.

“Some two years prior to this, I had been invited to Buckingham Palace by Prince Philip and I presented Her Majesty with a special Operation Pedestal print,” he said.

“It was probably because of this gesture that I received an invitation to meet her when the queen was in Malta two years later. I was extremely honoured that she met me in connection with my work with World War II veterans and that she was fully aware of it.”

Personally, he added, the loss of a monarch who strongly supported veterans is a great one, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, where fascism has once again reared its ugly head.

“We have lost the greatest supporter and mouthpiece of commemorating the glorious outcome of World War II and, now, there is an even greater responsibility on those left behind to make sure that Malta and the Allied countries never forget the sacrifice,” he said.

“I say this with renewed passion because of the events that have been transpiring in Ukraine. We must never take our freedom for granted and be mindful to our liberties and make sure that we look after them,” Cusens added.

“The queen, with her style, grace, eloquence and stoic determination, has always approached this work as a matriarch and, now, in her typical fashion, she leaves the scene without a bow.

“As the English say, the queen is dead, long live the king.”

Unique experience for ‘young adviser’

Eman Borg, who met Queen Elizabeth II twice after winning the Queen’s Young Leader award for his work in LBGT advocacy in Gozo in 2017, said the experience was both invaluable and surreal.

“At the time of meeting Her Majesty, while all the world was looking at us conversing, it felt for me as if it was just us two in the room,” he said.

“The ease of her wording, the ability to converse and connect and the smile are all elements of her character that were constant over her 70 years of reign.

“To be awarded by Her Majesty for your work is to be recognised and given a platform when so little had done before. That experience taught me to never give up and to persevere.”

The Queens Young Leaders programme allowed him to connect with others from other Commonwealth countries and to share ideas and collaborate in such a way that is directly impacting the work being done in Gozo.

“Nowadays, I serve as a young adviser to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions, funds and connects young leaders from across the Commonwealth, of which Her Majesty was a patron,” Borg said.

He said the queen had promised her whole life would be committed to the service of others, a promise she kept.

“The queen always believed that the Commonwealth should be a force for good in the world and always remained a champion of its young people,” Borg said.

“We are to continue this as a living legacy, supporting the young leaders of the Commonwealth.”