A teachers' union on Tuesday urged the Education Minister to reopen schools in a gradual manner following the Christmas holidays.

In a message on YouTube, Graham Sansone, executive head of UPE - Voice of the Workers, said educators and parents are preoccupied at the current situation and believe it may not be wise for schools to open immediately as planned.

State school students are due to return to school on Thursday. Malta on Tuesday recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number since November 18.

Sansone said that the safety and security of workers and children are of major importance and the union’s proposal is for schools to reopen in a gradual manner, to prevent an influx of students restarting school altogether.