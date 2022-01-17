Those who spot construction debris dumped in the countryside are being urged to alert the environment and planning authorities, and notify Moviment Graffitti if no action is taken on the matter.

The environmental NGO said on Monday it was being inundated with reports about the dumping of construction waste across the island, and had flagged the issue with the Environment Ministry.

It noted that after various road projects came to an abrupt halt in June due to concerns over lack of sites for the disposal of debris, some developers had since opted to dump waste in the countryside.

Moviment Graffitti added that among others, waste had been illegally dumped in Ħas Saptan, while trucks had deposited large amounts of rubble in Miżieb.

People reported illegal dumping in Has-Saptan. Photo: Time of Malta

It has been suggested that some of the rubble was being deposited in Miżieb as part of a renovation project that included the building of countryside walls. The NGO has therefore called on the environment authorities for clarification over the matter, asking them to inform the public of such initiatives before work kicks off.

Meanwhile, rock is being drilled close to the Żuta quarry in Buskett, it said. The contractor behind the drilling, which is taking place outside of the quarry itself, is also behind dirt roads that appeared in Out of Development Zone areas that allow access for its trucks, the NGO claimed, calling for enforcement.

Moviment Graffitti said it could not keep up with reports of illegal dumping, and urged people to report incidents to:

The Environment and Resources Authority here by clicking on 'Report an environmental illegality'. In case of emergency, people can call on 2292 3500.

The Planning Authority here, indicating the precise spot where the illegality is taking place, ideally through Google Maps.

Moviment Graffitti added that if no action is taken from the authorities over the span of a month, they should get in touch with the NGO on info@movimentgraffitti.org and include the acknowledgement or report number sent by ERA or the PA.

Moviment Graffitti said a contractor has paved roads through Out of Development Zone areas to allow access for its trucks.