Various road projects around Malta came to an abrupt halt on Monday due to concerns about a lack of sites for the disposal of debris.

Infrastructure Malta confirmed that it had been informed by the Malta Developers Association that all road works had been stopped.

Agreement has been reached, however for core drilling and piling works at Għeriexem road in Rabat to continue in order to secure the foundations and stabilize the structure.

IM said that contractors had been asked to ensure that all work sites are safe.

“While Infrastructure Malta understands the concerns leading to the Malta Developers’ Association decision, it is calling on contractors to make sure that their actions are taken without abandoning their commitment to safeguard the wellbeing of workers and of the public. The agency is supporting all stakeholders concerned in this matter, to help resolve this situation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, the MDA warned that unless a solution was found to the issue of the dumping of construction waste, ongoing road works projects could risk coming “to an almost complete standstill”.

"The problem has lately been accentuated by fact that major roadworks have taken place generating a considerable amount of waste, adding on to the surmounting pressures surrounding the issue," the MDA said on June 2.

MDA Director-General Deborah Schembri told Times of Malta on Monday that it was not known for how long the works stoppage would last. A meeting with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia will be held on Tuesday. She explained that dumping costs had risen last year but some road works contracts had been negotiated under the old rates.

This is not the first time the issue has come up. In 2020, Infrastructure Malta had ordered a halt to all roadworks, claiming that dumping sites had reached capacity, but industry sources said the real reason behind the halting of works was because dumping costs had risen substantially.

Roadworks resumed after four days of negotiations led to a cap on the dumping cost of such waste, set at a maximum of €12 per tonne.