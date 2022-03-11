Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has filed a report with Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà over calls for him to be hanged on a Facebook post following a protest the NGO held recently outside the Russian Embassy.

Aquilina said he filed the complaint directly with the police commissioner on Wednesday, but has yet to hear back about the matter.

"Three persons have been found guilty of online threats against me in the past few months, and I have quite a number of other pending cases," Aquilina said.

The Facebook comment was made under a screengrab of Aquilina setting up a life-size cut-out of Vladimir Putin fashioned as Adolf Hitler outside the Russian embassy.

In a letter to Gafà, Aquilina said the comment was not just a threat but also incites violence and hatred towards him.

He also told the Commissioner that given how frequently he was threatened, the matter should be treated with urgency.

In November, a man who used a fake Facebook profile to threaten Aquilina was fined €3,000 and bound under a protection order.

And in August, the NGO president had sought police protection after he was warned to "be careful" by a Labour politician concerned for his safety.